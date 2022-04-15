NW authorities visit scene of Molopo minimarket fire

Mahikeng local municipality spokesperson John Nkoane said the fire was contained quickly after extra emergency resources from around Mahikeng and neighbouring towns were sent to help put out the fire.

JOHANNESBURG - North West authorities are at the scene of a fire in Mahikeng that ripped through five shops at the Molopo minimarket earlier. It's unclear what caused the blaze that started at around 6 am on Friday morning.

Mahikeng Local Municipality Spokesperson John Nkoane said the fire was contained quickly after extra emergency resources from around Mahikeng and neighbouring towns were sent to help.

Nkoane said all five shops were left damaged and authorities were doing thorough checks for possible occupants.

"The information at hand is that there are no casualties. Currently, they are doing search and rescue to see if there are no other people who were in the building. It’s going to take the whole day to investigate the cause of the fire and then later in the evening they will be able to tell us.”

The North West MEC for Cooperative Governance Lenah Miga and Mahikeng Mayor Tshepiso Mphehlo were also at the scene.