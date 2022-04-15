KZN missing persons cases expected to rise as search & rescue efforts intensify
JOHANNESBURG - It is expected that the number of missing persons cases in KwaZulu-Natal will increase once residents, who have been left destitute following a week of devastating floods, start to find stability and count their losses.
Scores have been displaced and many are still searching for their loved ones.
Residents have told harrowing stories of loss and debilitating worry, as the death toll stands at 341.
Humanitarian and search and rescue efforts have intensified, with a state of disaster declared in the province.
Gauteng-based Sebastian Petros had a happy ending when he managed to locate his sister, Chantel, days after seeing a video of her Marrianridge home being washed away.
"What a blessing it was to get a voice. I heard her voice," he said.
But not everyone is as lucky as Petros - dozens more in the province and in other parts of the country are still searching for their loved ones.
These are the emergency numbers you can use in KwaZulu-Natal if you or someone you know is looking for help. #KZNFloods pic.twitter.com/RR1viqZp3uEyewitness News (@ewnupdates) April 14, 2022
Missing Children South Africa’s Bianca van Aswegen said that the panic during a natural disaster often left victims unsure of what to do.
"People only start tending to the situation three to four days later when things have calmed down. We do understand that people are going through emotional feelings in a situation like that," she said.
She said that concerned relatives could go looking at facilities such as hospitals and shelters but the first step was always to register a missing person’s case with the local police.