KZN missing persons cases expected to rise as search & rescue efforts intensify

Scores of people have been displaced and many are still searching for their loved ones.

JOHANNESBURG - It is expected that the number of missing persons cases in KwaZulu-Natal will increase once residents, who have been left destitute following a week of devastating floods, start to find stability and count their losses.

Scores have been displaced and many are still searching for their loved ones.

Residents have told harrowing stories of loss and debilitating worry, as the death toll stands at 341.

Humanitarian and search and rescue efforts have intensified, with a state of disaster declared in the province.

Gauteng-based Sebastian Petros had a happy ending when he managed to locate his sister, Chantel, days after seeing a video of her Marrianridge home being washed away.

"What a blessing it was to get a voice. I heard her voice," he said.

But not everyone is as lucky as Petros - dozens more in the province and in other parts of the country are still searching for their loved ones.