KZN areas without power, water to be connected by Friday night - Zikalala

More than 40,000 people in the province have been affected by the floods.

JOHANNESBURG - KwaZulu-Natal Premier Sihle Zikalala said that affected areas with no water and electricity would be connected by Friday night.

Zikalala said that the death toll now stood at 341, with 55 people injured.

He said that the mop-up operations and the distribution of resources were under way.

"The municipal teams are also working hard to restore power in areas around Inanda dam. With regard to water, the eThekwini Metro is also experiencing major water disruptions due to the damage to two out of water four Umgeni aqueducts," the premier said.

UN SUPPORT

Meanwhile, the United Nations in South Africa said that it was prepared to provide support in dealing with the severe impact of the floods both in KwaZulu-Natal and the Eastern Cape.

The UN has also pleaded to the private sector and the international community to support the government.

Homes, roads and infrastructure have been left damaged due to the heavy floods which affected KZN and the Eastern Cape.

The organisation's Ayodele Odusola: "We in the United Nations system in South Africa are currently discussing with the office of the premier, as well as the eThekwini Municipality, on how we can really help between assessment of what is going on with a view to informing the UN support about this particular emergency."