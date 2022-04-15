For the third year in a row, ZCC members will not head to Moria for Easter

The church first called off its annual mass pilgrimage to Moria in 2020 due to the spread of the coronavirus.

JOHANNESBURG - Thousands of Zion Christian Church (ZCC) members will for the third year running not be making the annual pilgrimage to Limpopo.

Every year during the Easter weekend, millions of ZCC followers congregate at the foothills of the Moria mountain just outside Polokwane for one of the biggest church gatherings in the country.

The church first called off its annual mass pilgrimage to Moria in 2020 due to the spread of the coronavirus.



Even with the president’s latest announcement that both indoor and outdoor venues could accept 50% of capacity subject to vaccination or a COVID-19 test, church members will have to put their plans on hold.

The church is expected to release a statement on the reasons for the cancellation.

Meanwhile, members of the International Federation of Christian Churches have vowed to not adhere to the proof of vaccination regulations set out by President Cyril Ramaphosa, saying that they would not turn away anyone for not providing proof of vaccination.