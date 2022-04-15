Flood aftermath adds to already struggling KZN business owners' financial woes

This latest blow to local business owners comes on the back of serious knocks many had already taken as a result first of the COVID-19 pandemic and then, more recently, the violence and looting that erupted in the province last July.

KWAZULU-NATAL - Business owners in KwaZulu-Natal have been left reeling again, in the wake of the devastating floods that ravaged the province this week.

The downpours that swept through the province have resulted in widespread damage to property and loss of stock. They have also washed away important transit routes, leaving staff and customers unable to access some businesses. And many were forced to shut up shop completely.

This latest blow to local business owners comes on the back of serious knocks many had already taken as a result first of the COVID-19 pandemic and then, more recently, the violence and looting that erupted in the province last July.

Among those affected are the hundreds of traders who operate stalls at the popular Shongweni Farmers Market on the weekends.

Owner Christine Standeaven said that while the market, which has been in operation for 23 years, survived the deluge, the roads leading it to were destroyed. As a result, they’ve had to close for now and cancel the bumper two-day market they had planned for the long weekend.

“The stallholders obviously are devastated,” she said,

“It’s a holiday weekend for them, it’s an extra market. They were going to trade Saturday and Sunday and obviously that can't happen”.