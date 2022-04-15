EMPD beefs up presence on Gauteng roads for Easter weekend

EMPD said that there was an increased in police presence as traffic volumes are expected to rise.

JOHANNESBURG - Ekurhuleni metro police are on high alert and present on all major routes leaving Gauteng as travellers make their way to other provinces for the Easter weekend.

EMPD has confirmed that a taxi was on fire on Friday morning on the N12 east, however, no fatalities were reported.

On Thursday, municipal officials set up a road safety operation in Edenvale where roadblocks and a strong police presence were activated.

EMPD said that there was an increase in police presence as traffic volumes are expected to rise.

EMPD spokesperson Kelebogile Thepa: "Road users are urged to follow the rules of the road, adhere to the speed limit and have themselves a safe Easter holiday. We as the EMPD care for their safety and their loved ones. More roadblocks are staged to be conducted throughout the entire city."