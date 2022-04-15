Eldorado Park substation fire leaves residents, surrounding areas without power Authorities are waiting for the heat from the blaze to subside before starting their investigation. City Power

Eldorado Park

Substation fire JOHANNESBURG - The cause of a fire at the Eldorado Park electricity substation is still unknown.

The fire, which began at around 5am on Friday morning, has been extinguished but residents of Eldorado Park and surrounding areas have been left without electricity. #OutageUpdate #Eldos #Fire

The affected areas

- ABI

- Eldorado Park ext 2, 4, 5 & 7

- Devland industrial

- Eldorado Park North

- Olifantsvlei (water treatment plant)

- Eldorado Park West

- Kliptown

- Klipspruit

- Goudkopppies Business

Substations fed from Fordsburg also tripped. pic.twitter.com/BNdJr9wPVp @CityPowerJhb (@CityPowerJhb) April 15, 2022

Authorities are waiting for the heat from the blaze to subside before starting their investigation.

City Power spokesperson Isaac Mangena: "We are on-site to basically ensure that when the heat subsides we are able to get in and do assessments of the cost to repair, the people affected and also the cause of the fire."

Mangena said that technicians were also working on restoring neighbouring substations affected by the incident.

"Because of the smoke and the inter-connectedness of these substations, Orlando Fordsburg has also tripped – Eldorado Park is fed from the Orlando Fordsburg line, so it also tripped upstream, so we are also having some areas that are out."