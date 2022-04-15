EC cop arrested on fraud charges

The 37-year-old detective sergeant was taken into custody on Thursday by members of the East London serious corruption investigation team of the Hawks.

CAPE TOWN - A police officer has been arrested on fraud charges.

The 37-year-old detective sergeant was taken into custody on Thursday by members of the East London serious corruption investigation team of the Hawks.

He's due to make a first court appearance next Tuesday.

Earlier this month, members of the Matatiele dog unit arrested a suspect on drug-related charges.

During the arrest, his vehicle was also impounded.

The accused appeared in the Matatiele Magistrate's Court shortly after he was taken into custody and was granted bail of R5,000.

The Hawks said that after he was released, the accused went to the police station to enquire about his vehicle.

He was apparently referred to the investigating officer, who allegedly told him to organise R2,000 to get his vehicle back.

The matter was reported to the Bizana serious corruption investigation team for probing.

It resulted in the arrest of the investigating officer on Thursday.