EC & NC disaster risk officials on high alert after heavy rain hits

CAPE TOWN - Disaster risk officials in the Northern Cape and Eastern Cape will remain on high alert this Easter weekend after heavy rains pummeled the provinces over the past few days.

Residents have been forced to evacuate their homes in several communities across the two provinces.

This while more than 300 people lost their lives due to adverse weather conditions and resultant flooding in KwaZulu-Natal.

In the Eastern Cape, the OR Tambo District Municipality has confirmed that at least 30 houses have collapsed, mainly in the Port St Johns, Nyandeni and King Sabata Dalindyebo local municipality areas.

Earlier this week in Port St Johns, a 10-year-old boy from Ngxongweni Village drowned while crossing a flooded river.

Meanwhile, in the Northern Cape town of Ritchie, at least five families have been forced to flee their homes after heavy rains caused the Riet River to overflow.

The Democratic Alliance (DA) councillor at Sol Plaatje Municipality, Elize Niemann, said that the community had rallied to assist affected residents with food and shelter.

She said that a local restaurant and a resort had been flooded and residents living in an informal settlement called Suider Kruis have been warned to remain on high alert as rain is expected to continue to fall this weekend.