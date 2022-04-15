CoCT appeals for donations for KZN flood victims, sends team to help

Humanitarian and search and rescue efforts have intensified in KwaZulu-Natal, with a state of disaster declared in the province.

CAPE TOWN - The City of Cape Town is appealing to residents to donate goods that will be sent to KwaZulu-Natal.

Cape Town Mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis said that donations could be dropped off at the Roeland Street fire station, Lakeside fire station as well as the fire stations in Strand, Goodwood and Bellville.

"Capetonians are a generous people, we help out in difficult times and so I'm calling on all Capetonians to help out at this difficult time by dropping off donated fresh water, non-perishable food and blankets at the list of fire stations and city facilities," Hill-Lewis said.

Hill-Lewis said that the municipality had sent a team of emergency response personnel to KZN, as part of a multidisciplinary team assembled by the Western Cape government.

"We've also been in touch with the mayor of Durban and we are sending a team of Cape Town's best fire and rescue staff and disaster management staff to KZN, to eThekwini to help out in this difficult time," the mayor said.

