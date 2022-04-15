Cape Town-based startup creates Africa's first cultivated lab-grown beef burger

Rafiq Wagiet | John Maytham speaks to Brett Thompson, co-founder and chief executive officer of the Mzansi Meat Company.

Mzansi Meat Company is a Cape Town-based startup.

Its aim is to make healthier, more environmentally friendly meat products.

The beef patty is created in a lab after tissue cells are removed from a free-roaming animal.

Cape Town-based startup, Mzansi Meat Company, has created Africa's first cultivated beef burger.

Its aim is to find a way to make healthier, more environmentally friendly meat products that taste just like farm-reared livestock.

The meat patty's journey begins at Mzansi Meat’s farm animal sanctuary where veterinarians do a biopsy by removing tissue cells from free-roaming animals.

Once the cells are harvested, a sample is taken to the lab in Woodstock, Cape Town where the food scientist isolates the cells and grows them in a culture medium, a special type of food containing vitamins, salts and proteins that the cells need to develop and divide.

Once they have enough cells, they place them on an edible structure and after adding a few additional flavours, the cultivated meat is ready to be served.

