More than 30 people killed in Zimbabwe bus crash

Preliminary investigations by police suggest that the bus was overloaded.

HARARE - More than 30 people have been killed in eastern Zimbabwe after the bus ferrying them to an Easter church gathering veered off the road and plunged into a gorge.

Preliminary investigations by police suggest that the bus was overloaded.



These were members of the Zion Christian Church one of Zimbabwe’s oldest and largest independent churches.

It's understood they were on their way from the mountain village of Chimanimani to a meeting in Masvingo when their bus crashed into a gorge late last night.

Twenty-nine passengers died instantly; another three died after being admitted to a hospital in the eastern town of Chipinge.

Police spokesperson Paul Nyathi has told state media that the bus was overloaded.

Deadly traffic accidents are a tragic feature of Zimbabwe’s increasingly crowded roads.

Figures released earlier this year said that 50% of fatal accidents here involve buses.