Zikalala welcomes move to declare state of disaster in KZN

The Cogta Ministry made the announcement on Wednesday night following President Cyril Ramaphosa's visit to the flood-hit areas on Wednesday.

JOHANNESBURG - KwaZulu-Natal Premier Sihle Zikalala has welcomed national government's decision to authorise the provincial request to declare a state of disaster following the deadly floods in the province.

More than 300 lives have been lost and many others have been hurt while displaced families have been frantically searching for their loved ones in what has been described as one of the worst floods on record in the province.

President Cyril Ramaphosa has assured residents that government will help them rebuild their homes.

The estimated cost of the damage to infrastructure is expected to run into the billions.

In a statement on Thursday, Zikalala thanked Ramaphosa for coming to the province to see the extent of the destruction first-hand.

"The visit by His Excellency President Cyril Ramaphosa to these storm-ravaged areas has been a welcome boost to our call for the province to be declared a state of disaster. We are pleased that the president was able to take the whole day to come witness for himself the havoc that has been unleashed by the recent heavy rains."