UIF Commissioner Maruping gets candid about his 17-month suspension

UIF Commissioner Teboho Maruping says the lengthy mass suspensions of several executives and other employees during the hard COVID-19 lockdown in 2020 has had devastating ripple effects on the organisation.

JOHANNESBURG - Unemployment Insurance Fund (UIF) Commissioner Teboho Maruping says the lengthy mass suspensions of several executives and other employees during the hard COVID-19 lockdown in 2020 has had devastating ripple effects on the organisation.

Maruping returned to work at the UIF in February this year after a 17-month suspension following the conclusion of a disciplinary hearing.

All other UIF employees who were affected by the action taken after the auditor general flagged irregularities with the COVID-19 Temporary Employee/Employer Relief Scheme (TERS) were also back in their posts.

Maruping broke his silence on the suspensions in an interview with Eyewitness News this week.

“I’ve actually been opening myself up to staff. To tell them I am hurt. I am broken. I am bruised and they must not expect me to be the same immediately,” he said.

Maruping’s voice quavers when asked about the sensitive subject of his suspension and that of critical members of his team.

However, he said the emotional scars weren’t the only burden he carried.

“It paralysed the system. Everyone that is working now is trying to cover their back as they are working, and we need to start working on the culture to bring everyone back on board. I have engaged the National School of Governance just to take everyone through a coaching process.”

Maruping was found guilty of contravening a section of the Public Finance Management Act and gross negligence for failing to prevent the processing of contracts with media houses for TERS awareness campaigns on sole provider status.

“Two options for us came out as the quickest solution to bring communication on board and we took that decision. I think under similar drastic conditions, I would most probably take the same decision,” he concluded.