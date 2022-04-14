Featuring solo and group dancing for boys and girls as well as adults, the 50th World Irish Dancing Championships celebrated a South African champion group.

JOHANNESBURG - South Africans have once again pipped the rest of the world in a competition. We've won Grammy awards, we've won an Oscar, we've won Miss Universe and Miss World Titles, and we're still the Rugby World Cup champions.

This time, we've beaten the Irish at their own dance.

The Robinson Dance Studio - which specialises in Highland and Irish dance - went all the way to Northern Ireland and snatched the 2022 World Championship title of Irish Dance.

The 50th World Irish Dancing Championships took place over a week from 10 April to 17 April in Belfast. The Robinson Dance Studio bagged South Africa's first win at the competition.

"WORLD CHAMPIONS* our junior figure team came first in the worlds! First worlds title for SOUTH AFRICA!!!! First worlds title for the Robinson Dance studio!! First of many!!!!" - that's what the group posted on their Instagram account after their win.

The dance studio is based in Corlette Gardens, Johannesburg.



Run by the Irish Dancing Commission, the competition features inserts by solo dancers and groups across both sexes for people from the age of 10 and up.

This article first appeared on 947 : South African troupe crowned world champions of Irish dance