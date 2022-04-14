Go

Salvation Army calls for food, clothing donations for flood-hit KZN residents

Several relief organisations, community groups and NGOs are hard at work on the ground in eThekwini and surrounds where homes have been washed away and parts of roads have been destroyed.

Residents collect clean water from a broken pipe sticking out from a collapsed embankment on the side of a road in Amaoti, north of Durban, on April 14, 2022 following heavy rain and flooding in the province. Picture: Marco LONGARI/AFP
one hour ago

JOHANNESBURG - The Salvation Army is urging South Africans to help with blankets, food and clothing for the thousands of KwaZulu-Natal residents who've been left destitute by the deadly floods.

The death toll from the worst flooding in the province on record is already at 306.

The Salvation Army's Velani Buthelezi: "There's soup and food parcels as well but blankets, clothing and stuff like that is kind of a need."

Find out how you can help those affected by KZN floods.

