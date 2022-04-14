Salvation Army calls for food, clothing donations for flood-hit KZN residents
Several relief organisations, community groups and NGOs are hard at work on the ground in eThekwini and surrounds where homes have been washed away and parts of roads have been destroyed.
JOHANNESBURG - The Salvation Army is urging South Africans to help with blankets, food and clothing for the thousands of KwaZulu-Natal residents who've been left destitute by the deadly floods.
A two month-old toddler is part of those left homeless after their homes were destroyed by floods. #KZNFlooding pic.twitter.com/UDic78uAHLEWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) April 14, 2022
The death toll from the worst flooding in the province on record is already at 306.
The Salvation Army's Velani Buthelezi: "There's soup and food parcels as well but blankets, clothing and stuff like that is kind of a need."