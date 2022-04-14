Salvation Army calls for food, clothing donations for flood-hit KZN residents

Several relief organisations, community groups and NGOs are hard at work on the ground in eThekwini and surrounds where homes have been washed away and parts of roads have been destroyed.

JOHANNESBURG - The Salvation Army is urging South Africans to help with blankets, food and clothing for the thousands of KwaZulu-Natal residents who've been left destitute by the deadly floods.

Several relief organisations, community groups and NGOs are hard at work on the ground in eThekwini and surrounds where homes have been washed away and parts of roads have been destroyed.