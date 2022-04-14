Saftu urges govt to activate disaster management resources to help poor in KZN

Parts of the province have been inundated with floods that have so far claimed 306 lives already.

JOHANNESBURG - Trade union federation Saftu is calling on government to activate its disaster management resources to help the poor who desperately need humanitarian intervention in KwaZulu-Natal.

Many others have been hurt, while displaced families have been frantically searching for their loved ones.

President Cyril Ramaphosa has assured residents that government will help them rebuild their homes.

Saftu said that the frequency of floods in the eastern parts of the country were a testament to climate change.

"It is the unbalanced fluctuation of flooding and drought seasons that bears witness of the dangers of climate change and the necessity for interventions with green solutions," the union said.