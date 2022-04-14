SACC sends condolences to families of victims of KZN floods

In a statement released on Thursday, the council said that it was praying for the safety of everyone in KZN.

JOHANNESBURG - The South African Council of Churches (SACC) has sent its condolences to the families of the 306 people who've lost their lives during the devastating KwaZulu-Natal floods.

The council is calling on members of the Christian faith to set aside a moment on Good Friday to do the same.

The unprecedented flooding has washed away bridges and sections of roads in and around eThekwini, leaving thousands displaced and many people unaccounted for.

Government has declared KZN a disaster area - this should free up funds for crucial recovery operations.