SA Weather Service warns of more rainfall in flood-ravaged KZN over long weekend

Residents are evacuating their homes, trying to salvage what they can while many families are mourning the deaths of their loved ones with the death toll already at 306.

CAPE TOWN/JOHANNESBURG - As KwaZulu-Natal residents count the costs of the damage to homes caused by the deadly floods, mop-up operations are underway on Thursday morning while the South African Weather Service is warning more rainfall forecast for the long weekend could set back recovery efforts.

Residents are evacuating their homes, trying to salvage what they can while many families are mourning the deaths of their loved ones with the death toll already at 306.

It’s been described as one of the worst floods in KZN on record.

Forecaster Kgoloselo Mahlangu said: “On Good Friday, you can expect some showers and thundershowers over the central parts of the country.”

Every year this province experiences some severe flooding, but not on this unprecedented scale.

Michelle Pressend, a lecturer of environmental sociology at the University of Cape Town, said global warming was to blame: “Since climate change is a reality, government have to do a lot more to prevent or reduce the consequences of the extreme weather conditions happening on a more frequent basis. But these aren’t about technical solutions; government will also have to consider some of the developments and decisions they make.”

While families are battling to cope without food and shelter and many searches for relatives still unaccounted for, the South African Depression and Anxiety Group (Sadag) said it’s supporting the province with resources.

Sadag's Chantelle Booysen said they were expecting more people to call their helpline in the next few weeks.

“We are trying to provide them with details of safe houses and food banks. We are really trying to connect people with different kinds of resources during this time. We are expecting an increase of people needing emotional and psychological support in a couple of weeks and months from now.”

Meanwhile, humanitarian aid group Gift of the Givers said Durban had no clean water.

Water purification plants are also out of service.

Gift of the Givers's Imtiaz Sooliman said water tankers are trying to get to affected areas, but efforts are being hampered.

“We are getting a flood of calls from people in and around Durban, even those who have not been affected by the floods because there is no water available. The tankers are not enough to cover the areas and we can’t blame anybody, and the roads are not passable. If roads are not passable, then it becomes an additional huge challenge.”