Over 100 schools damaged in flood-ravaged KwaZulu-Natal

The KwaZulu-Natal floods have left many learners without schools, and they now must stay at home until a plan is made to fix the damaged ones.

ETHEKWINI - While schools remain closed in KwaZulu-Natal, over 100 schools have been badly affected by flooding.

KwaZulu-Natal Education MEC Kwazi Mshengu told Eyewitness News that this number was expected to rise.

Mshengu accompanied President Cyril Ramaphosa on a visit to the province on Wednesday.

As the death toll exceeds 300, several pupils have also died.

Mshengu said they were developing contingency plans and measures to assist schools in need.

During his visit, Ramaphosa said he had requested additional funds to assist recovery efforts while other provinces have also committed to sending aid.