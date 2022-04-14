Opposition MPs reject ‘draconian intervention’ to health regulations

Opposition MPs have rejected draft health regulations, calling them a "draconian intervention" that will limit people's freedoms even after the state of disaster.

On Thursday, Health Minister Joe Phaahla briefed MPs on the draft health regulations that would limit gatherings and included the wearing of masks beyond the national state of disaster - should the need arise.

Phaahla also extended the deadline for comment on the regulations to 24 April.

The department said the termination of the state of disaster created a gap for the need for the regulations but DA MP Michelle Clarke said there were concerns on the constitutionality of the changes.

“There’s a massive concern, in terms of the public out there, that these regulations infringe on people’s rights, on their constitutional rights, their freedom and their liberty.”

Committee member Shaik Emam called the new measures draconian, explaining, “Right now the impression that is being created is that your department through draconian intervention want to just implement these things without proper consultation.”

Phaahla responded that it would not be a good idea to just drop everything when the state of disaster was lifted.