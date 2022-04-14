Nothing to worry about: Koeberg trips sirens by mistake

The Koeberg Nuclear Power Station has stressed there's no need to panic after sirens at the power plant were activated by accident on Thursday.

The alarm could be heard in nearby neighbourhoods like Melkbosstrand.

Nuclear Stakeholder Manager at Koeberg Lewis Phidza said a technician accidentally triggered the sirens.

“We apologise to communities affected by this. At the moment, there is no incident at Koeberg."