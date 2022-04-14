North West SAPS duo accused of rape granted R3,000 bail

Otshepeng Nkate and Lebogang Tladi allegedly raped a 20-year-old woman who had called for help from police during a domestic violence crime at her boyfriend's home in March.

JOHANNESBURG - Two North West police officers facing rape charges have been granted bail of R3,000 each in the Molopo Magistrates Court in Mahikeng.

Otshepeng Nkate and Lebogang Tladi allegedly raped a 20-year-old woman who had called for help from police during a domestic violence crime at her boyfriend's home in March.

According to preliminary investigations by the Independent Police Investigative Directorate (Ipid), the officers allegedly detained the woman for malicious damage to property and along the way, they took a detour from the route to the police station and attacked her while she was handcuffed.

The North West National Prosecuting Authority (NPA)'s Henry Mamothame said that the two men were expected back in the dock next month.

“Their bail conditions are that they should not have contact with the victim and were also prohibited from making any direct or indirect contact with the victim on all social media platforms," Mamothame said.