Bruce Whitfield interviews retail analyst Evan Walker (36ONE Asset Management) about Mr Price's continued 'shopping spree'.

The Mr Price Group is expanding into more upmarket clothing with the acquisition of a majority stake in Studio 88 Group.

Studio 88 is a South African clothing and footwear retailer that stocks international brands like Levi's, Adidas and Vans.

Mr Price said in a statement that it will pay 3.3 billion rand in cash for a 70% stake in Studio 88’s owner Blue Falcon Trading 188.

"Studio 88 Group has broad appeal to aspirational and trend conscious customers across a wide range of age profiles and affordability levels."

The acquisition comes just more than a year after Mr Price bought Yuppiechef for R460 million.

What is Mr Price seeing in the South African economy that others may not be?

Bruce Whitfield interviews Evan Walker, Portfolio Manager at 36ONE Asset Management.

From a strategic fit it makes a lot of sense for Mr Price to move outside of current markets where it's got quite a big competitive base in Pick n Pay Clothing and obviously Pep and the Ackerman base... Evan Walker, Portfolio Manager - 36ONE Asset Management

While the sector Mr Price is moving into is also competitive, the business it's bought has grown very well over the last 8-10 years he says,

We know it's a tough environment in South Africa... but good businesses will probably still do well... and Mr Price has certainly shown us that they can do. Evan Walker, Portfolio Manager - 36ONE Asset Management

The deal was immediately accretive to Mr Price shareholders... and they paid it all cash... It's potentially going to generate the same amount of cash in the next two years... Evan Walker, Portfolio Manager - 36ONE Asset Management

For more detail, listen to the interview with Walker below:

This article first appeared on CapeTalk : Mr Price goes upmarket - buys R3.3 BILLION stake in Studio 88 (Levi's, Adidas..)