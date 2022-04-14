Mitchells Plain moms reveal secrets for the perfect Easter pickled fish

The origin of this tradition is unconfirmed, but some say it may have developed from Cape Malay cuisine during colonial times when vinegar and spices were used as preservatives.

CAPE TOWN - As the Easter holidays approach, bowls of fish are already pickling in a sweet and sour curry sauce in thousands of kitchens across the Cape.

The heritage dish, usually served with hot cross buns, is prepared days before Good Friday.

Eyewitness News visited a Mitchells Plain home to get the recipe.

Tafelsig resident Glenda Palm's pickled fish process is delayed by a few hours, because of power cuts.

"I usually start on a Monday. The longer the fish is pickled, the better it tastes," Palm explained.

However, before she starts cooking, all the ingredients are prepped and ready for the dish.

Pickled fish is usually served with hot cross buns over Easter. Picture: Kaylynn Palm/Eyewitness News

"I usually start peeling my onions - this is the first thing you do and after this I will put in my food with water and my vinegar and all my spices in there while I start cleaning my fish. I spice my fish and then fry it in a pan," she said.

Palm then layers the fish, the sauce and the onions in a bowl.

The dish is sealed and the pickling process begins.

Palm said that she watched her mother and grandmother make the traditional Easter meal but she's since tweaked it to her liking.

Palm's friend, Florence Isaacs, explained why it's important that the dish was made days before it was eaten.

"So that the flavour can [be] potent and the taste will be magnificent," Isaacs said.

She said that her mother taught her how to make the famous South African dish but over the years, she's followed various recipes.

"It's a tradition I've learned since childhood. You must have pickled fish on Easter," Isaacs said.