Man accused of Khayelitsha mass shooting returns to dock on Thursday

Madoda Zwayi made his first appearance in the local magistrates court on Wednesday in connection with the fatal shooting of five people in Endlovini last month.

CAPE TOWN - A man accused of a mass shooting in Khayelitsha returns to court on Thursday.

Madoda Zwayi made his first appearance in the local magistrates court on Wednesday in connection with the fatal shooting of five people in Endlovini last month.

He was arrested in Khayelitsha on Monday evening.

The National Prosecuting Authority's Eric Ntabazalila said the accused told the court he has a fixed address, no pending matters, no previous convictions or warrants of arrest against him.

“The accused told the court that he is going to defend himself, but the magistrate advised him to either appoint his own private lawyer or advocate provided by the State as the charges against him are very serious. The accused requested legal aid to represent him. The State told the court that it intends to oppose bail and that there were other suspects who were involved in the shooting.”

The investigation continues and police are confident about more arrests soon.

The incident is one of several mass shootings in Cape Town recently, with six people shot dead in Enkanini, also in Khayelitsha, days after the Endlovini shooting.