KZN Education MEC Mshengu to visit over 100 schools damaged by deadly floods

Devastating storms have swept through KwaZulu-Natal, leaving a swathe of destruction in its wake.

JOHANNESBURG - KwaZulu-Natal Education MEC Kwazi Mshengu will on Thursday visit schools following floods that forced the department to close more than 500 schools.

Education authorities in the province said that it has been dangerous to access schools in the province.

The department's spokesperson, Muzi Mahlambi, said that the situation still posed a risk to the lives of pupils and teachers.

Some schools affected by the floods in KwaZulu-Natal will be temporarily closed until Tuesday, 19 April.

“We can confirm that about 104 schools are adversely damaged with more than 500 schools which could not operate in the last two days due to the heavy rains,” Mahlambi said.

The MEC will visit several of the damaged schools.

Meanwhile, rangers are searching for crocodiles that went missing from breeding ponds after heavy rains swamped a crocodile farm.

The Ezemvelo KZN Wildlife Conservation Centre has put out an alert on Twitter warning that 12 crocodiles washed away from the Crocodile Creek Farm in Tongaat.