How you can help those affected by KZN floods

On Wednesday evening, 13 April, provincial officials said that the death toll from devastating floods in and around Durban had risen to 306 after roads and hillsides were washed away as homes collapsed.

JOHANNESBURG – Advocacy group I’m Staying South Africa has announced that it is in the process of collecting used warm clothing, canned foods and donations of mattresses and blankets and water for the people affected by the floods in KwaZulu-Natal.

The heaviest rains in the country’s 60 years pummelled on the weekend of 10 April, which according to AFP is the deadliest recorded in the country.

The I’m Staying Movement has appealed with the public to make any donations in order to help those who have been affected in the following ways:

BANKING DETAILS

Name of Account: Im Staying NPC

Bank: Nedbank

Account Number: 1207938173

Branch Code: 13853700

Account Type: Cheque

Reference: #KZNFloods22



Kindly email admin@imstaying.co.za if you would like to receive a letter of acknowledgment for your donation.



Drop off points:

▪︎ GAUTENG:

Hashtag Imstaying - 158 Rose Avenue, Ext 3, Lenasia. Landline number 0112116002 (9am-4pm). Ask for Yaseen Hoosen.



AA Wholesalers - 27 Bluegum Street, Anchorville, Lenasia. Landline number 0118571235 (8am-5pm). Ask for Ahmed Amod.

Yobuningi - Heuwelsig Estate, Centurion 0715425484. Ask for Shameem Baksh.

▪︎ DURBAN

The Rising Sun, 13/15 Peak Street, Croftdene, Chatsworth. Contact Shireen Govender on 031 459 8300 or Raj Maharaj 071 613 7485.

Al Ansaar Foundation, 207 West Road, Overport, Durban Landline 0312081601. Ask for Swaleha Shaik.

SA Harvest. Kings Park Rugby Stadium, Main Gate. Jacko Jackson Dr, Stamford Hill. Ask for Lindsay Hopkins.



South African Evangelistic Mission, 12 Bedale Road, Malvern. Ask for Raj 084 415 8781.

Phoenix FM 105.4, Raza Oriental Plaza, 56 Pandora Street. Ask for Bash Hoosein 067 382 2623.

Humanitarian organisation Gift of the Givers has also been aiding affected communities in Durban as many areas have been left with no clean water.

Water purification plants are also out of service.

Gift of the Givers's Imtiaz Sooliman said that water tankers were trying to get to affected areas, but efforts were being hampered.

The organisation said that it was also helping affected informal settlements and low-lying areas around the city that had been affected.

“Hot meals, blankets, bottled water, warm clothes, sanitary pads and diapers are the initial requirements for those in low lying areas who have lost their material possessions. Food parcels, school uniforms and stationery will be provided where the need arises, building material will be considered as well as repairs to damaged school infrastructure,” the humanitarian group said in its statement on Tuesday, 12 April.

Those who would like to offer contributions to help Gift of the Givers can make donations through:

Standard Bank

Pietermaritzburg

Account number: 052137228

Branch Code: 057525

Ref: 'KZN Floods'.

Please send the deposit slip to donations@giftofthegivers.org for a formal acknowledgement and to request a Section 18A tax-deductible certificate.

Various other advocacy and humanitarian groups have been also aiding the flood-ravaged province.