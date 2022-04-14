Home affairs offices reopen in KZN after flood disruptions

The department has also temporarily extended operating times at busy ports of entry to facilitate fast and safe cross border movements during the Easter period.

JOHANNESBURG - Home affairs offices that were disrupted have been opened and services have been restored.

The department said the Tongaat and Chartsworth branches remained offline.

However, a mobile unit has been deployed to assist clients until services are fully restored.

Spokesperson Siya Goza said all other branches in the province were open for business.

operating times have been extended by between two and six hours until 20 April to deal with anticipated high volumes.