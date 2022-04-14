Govt shouldn’t rush to implement laws for COVID-19 - Dear South Africa

Civic organisation, Dear South Africa, says government should not rush to implement permanent laws addressing COVID-19 and future pandemics.

With warnings of a fifth wave that may hit the country as soon as May, Dear South Africa says government should rather re-enact the national state of disaster, which recently ended after 750 days, when the need arises.

The organisation’s Rob Hutchinson said most participants in its database expressed anger over the proposed changes.

“The consensus is that should the pandemic flare up again, the Disaster Management Act can be re-enacted at any stage by the minister with parliamentary oversight, exactly as it was in the beginning. There is absolutely no reason to have permanent and restrictive regulations in place,” he said.

Meanwhile, with the deadline for public comment closing on 15 April, the Health Department’s Foster Mohale has urged the public to use these final hours not to only criticise but offer alternatives.

"People must use this opportunity to raise all those issues but also suggest alternative methods on how we can control COVID-19 and future variants and future notifiable disease," Hutchinson said.

Government said that the proposed changes would allow it to deal with future pandemics but there have been some concern that, if passed, the changes would give the state overreaching permanent powers over citizens with the Democratic Alliance (DA) claiming that government would have powers to force vaccinations.