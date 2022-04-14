GALLERY: The destruction left as floods deal blow to KZN

More than 300 people have been killed since rains - the heaviest in six decades - destroyed homes and infrastructure in KwaZululu-Natal.

Floods destroyed homes and infrastructure in KwaZulu-Natal, leaving community members destitute. These pictures were taken in areas such as Mayville and Inanda.

These pictures were taken in areas such as Mayville and Inanda. Picture: Xolile Bhengu/Eyewitness News.

