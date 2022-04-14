Family of slain Diepsloot protest victim Elvis Nyathi to hold memorial service

Nyathi (43) was killed during protests in Diepsloot when residents vented their anger over inadequate following a spate of armed robberies and murders in the area.

JOHANNESBURG - The friends and family of slain Zimbabwean national Elvis Nyathi will gather in his memory in Hillbrow on Thursday afternoon.

Nyathi's death has drawn condemnation from government and several organisations, it has also highlighted the plight of migrants against a call by citizens for government to tighten border control.

Meanwhile, Nyathi's brother Godknows, confirmed the father of four will be laid to rest this weekend.

“All the paperwork has been completed, we will be holding a memorial service on Thursday afternoon and we will then leave for Zimbabwe.”

He's denied reports his brother's widow fled Diepsloot, clarifying she's now in the care of relatives who could not leave her alone in the home she shared her late husband.