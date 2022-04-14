Eskom teams working day & night to restore power and end blackouts - De Ruyter

The power utility on Wednesday extended stage 2 blackouts until at least Friday morning after more breakdowns at various power stations.

CAPE TOWN - Eskom continues to urge citizens to use electricity sparingly as it works to end rolling power cuts.

That was due to more breakdowns at various power stations.

Besides the new breakdowns, there've also been delays in bringing back online three generating units at the Camden power station and two at the Tutuka power station.

Eskom CEO André de Ruyter on Wednesday revealed that generation units at Medupi, Matla, Kendal and Komati power stations failed on Tuesday night.

"We again apologise for this interruption to our normal services and I can give you the assurance that the Eskom teams are working all hours of the day and night to restore electricity supply and end load shedding as soon as we can," he said.

During Wednesday's briefing, De Ruyter indicated that Eskom was experiencing a shortfall in generation capacity of more than 3,500 megawatts.