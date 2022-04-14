Death toll rises to 341, 55 people injured in KZN floods

As the death toll from KwaZulu-Natal floods rises to 341, Premier Sihle Zikalala says more than 40,000 people in the province have been affected.

KWAZULU-NATAL - As the death toll from KwaZulu-Natal floods rises to 341, Premier Sihle Zikalala says more than 40,000 people in the province have been affected.

Zikalala briefed the media on Thursday evening, saying 55 injuries had been registered and more than 248 schools were damaged.

He said the provincial government was still tallying up some of the numbers and expected the death toll to rise.

“A total of 55 injuries have been registered. More than 248 schools have been damaged so today, members of the executive council joined mayors and councilors in responding and leading interventions in affected districts.”