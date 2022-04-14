Dale College mourns passing of rising rugby star Liyabona Teyise

It was a sombre mood within the walls of Dale College as they mourned the passing of rising rugby star Liyabona Teyise.

Many are still reeling by the untimely death of both Teyise and fellow pupil Lisakhanya Lwana, who was killed in suspected hit and run.

For Lumka M’bele the two deaths bring back painful memories as her son, Thabang, died in 2002 during a game.

He collided with an opponent, leaving him brain dead and in a coma for a day before his life support machines were turned off.

“Thabang was killed by a repeated injury to the brain. A child could suffer lasting damage or a child could die if you don’t look after your child. So, my advice to parents is ‘please keep in touch with the health of your child at school.’”

Dale College continued to play matches despite the tragedy.

Teyise’s teammates will be back on the field this weekend as the compete in the annual King Edward School Rugby Festival.