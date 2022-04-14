Condolences pour in for family of Thembi Mthembu

JOHANNESBURG - Messages of condolences are streaming in for the family of Thembi Mthembu who died at the age of 51.

She was the widow of late minister in the presidency Jackson Mthembu who passed away early last year after he contracted COVID-19.

Thembi died in a Pretoria hospital on Thursday after a short illness.

ANC Spokesperson Pule Mabe said an ANC representative would visit the family this weekend.

Mthembu was a nurse in Mbombela in Mpumalanga and in Pretoria.

The family said she loved serving people and that she loved her job as it brought her closer to her community.

The family said it would communicate funeral arrangements in due course.