'Box of goodies', whisky & a 'beast': MPs declare interests for Parly register

While a number of MPs and Cabinet ministers, like Lindiwe Sisulu, had no gifts or hospitality to declare, some of their colleagues had a lot.

CAPE TOWN - A “box of goodies” with an unknown value from Standard Bank, including sheep and livestock, are some of the gifts dished out to MPs last year.

Deputy President David Mabuza declared the box of goodies in the latest register for members’ interests, as well as a box of surgical masks.

Parliament requires that all its members declare their registrable interest every year.

This includes gifts and other financial interests such as property and investments.

Senior leaders such as Deputy President David Mabuza, as expected, received a number of gifts like blankets and what he calls a “box of goodies” from Standard Bank.

African National Congress (ANC) Chief Whip Pemmy Majodina declared that the Lady Grey butchery gifted her with two sheep for a tournament, as well as a bag from National Council of Provinces deputy chairperson, Silvia Lucas, valued at R1,800.

Majodina was not alone in the livestock department and was joined by IFP MP Mfakazelini Buthelezi, who was also gifted with two sheep and what he listed as a “beast”, with a combined value of R9,000.

Whisky was also a popular gift for lawmakers, with a number of MPs such as Deputy Minister of Defence and Military Veterans Minister Thabang Makwetla, Labour Minister Thulas Nxesi and ANC MP Cyril Xaba all declaring gifts of the popular drink.

The committee said that it was of the considered view that its work was enhanced by the release of the register, as it ensured accountability from all MPs.