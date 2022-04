A year after Jackson Mthembu's death, his wife Thembi passes away

She passed away in a Pretoria hospital on Thursday morning.

JOHANNESBURG - The family of late Minister in the Presidency Jackson Mthembu has confirmed that his widow, Thembi, has died.

A family member has confirmed that she was ill for some time.

Her husband, Jackson, passed away early last year after he contracted COVID-19.