UN in SA working with other departments to tighten migration regulations

The UN said this formed part of efforts to bring an end to incidents of violence against undocumented African migrants living in the country.

JOHANNESBURG - The United Nations in South Africa says it is working with various departments in the country to tighten regulations around entry for foreign nationals.

In recent weeks, protests have erupted in several parts of Johannesburg with groups such as Operation Dudula targeting undocumented foreign nationals.

The UN said part of its plans was to ensure security over visas and documentation for access into the country.

Zeenat Abdool, who speaks for the UN in South Africa, said, “We are busy fortifying our borders to ensure the borders are well protected and that those who do not have a required visa don’t come in and queue. We are working with various institutions to ensure that officials issuing fake or illegal papers should be brought to book.”

ELVIS NYATHI LAID TO REST

Meanwhile, the family of a Zimbabwean national killed in an alleged mob attack last week said preparations to have his remains repatriated had been successful and he would be laid to rest in Bulawayo on Saturday.

Elvis Nyathi was assaulted and set alight in Diepsloot, allegedly by a group that had been going house to house demanding that occupants produce their passports.

The attack came as residents held anti-crime protests in response to a spate of killings and armed robberies.

Nyathi's brother, Godknows said the 43-year-old, who worked as a gardener, was also accused of being a criminal before he was murdered - a claim he vehemently denied.

He said on Thursday that they would gather in Hillbrow to remember the father of four.

"All the paperwork has been concluded and tomorrow [Thursday] from 3pm until 6:30pm we will be at the Hillbrow Theatre where we will hold a memorial service. From there we will be heading to Zimbabwe."

Crime-busting interventions introduced by Police Minister Bheki Cele last week remain in place with improvement in police visibility.