Transport department steps us efforts for a safe Easter weekend on the roads

Last year more than 230 people died on the roads during the Easter season.

JOHANNESBURG - Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula says his department is stepping up efforts this Easter long weekend to ensure the number of fatalities on the road does not increase.

Last year more than 230 people died on the roads during the Easter season.

Mbalula hoped to see fewer deaths this year as hundreds of thousands of people head off to their holiday destinations.

Mbalula said officers would be holding roadblocks in several areas across the country.

"Motorists and those who are behind the wheel at this time must come to the party but on our part, we are gonna intensify our efforts on law enforcement and awareness drive as we always do. It is monotonous to keep telling people arrive alive, arrive alive."