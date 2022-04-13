Track star Viwe Jingqi on making history in SA and where she's headed next

JOHANNESBURG – Young athlete Viwe Jingqi is making history.

Most recently, Jingqi broke the South African Under-18 100m record thrice at the National Junior Athletics Championships in Potchefstroom.

The 17-year-old from Engcobo in the Eastern Cape told Eyewitness News that she got her start in 2015 in what began as some fun at school.

South Africa here is the Fastest under-18 female sprinter in the WORLD 17 year old Viwe Jingqi pic.twitter.com/GSrAMfLeVo Ndlolothi (@Manqoba_Mbuli) April 3, 2022

ECLIPSING THE RECORD SET IN 1989

Her time of 11.22 seconds to clinch gold in the final was not only an Under-18 record but also a new SA Under-20 mark, eclipsing Marcel Winkler’s 11.25, set in 1989.

Jingqi ran 11.40 in the heats at the NWU McArthur Athletics Stadium, 11.36 in the semi-finals, and then 11.22 in the final.

“I have no words to describe my recent achievement. I’m very happy, excited, and very proud of myself at the same time. I never thought I would achieve this in such a short time. This is the highlight of my career, I broke three records in one day. I watch the videos and just smile.”