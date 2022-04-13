Suspended Public Works DG Vukela awaiting legal advice on returning to work

Although the General Public Service Sector Bargaining Council (GPSSBC) ordered his employer to reinstate him by Tuesday, Public Works and Infrastructure Minister Patricia de Lille has ordered him to stay home while he continues to be paid by the state.

JOHANNESBURG - Suspended Department of Public Works and Infrastructure Director-General Samuel Vukela said that he was still waiting for advice from his legal counsel before he decided on the next course of action.

Although the General Public Service Sector Bargaining Council (GPSSBC) ordered his employer to reinstate him by Tuesday, Public Works and Infrastructure Minister Patricia de Lille has ordered him to stay home while he continues to be paid by the state.

He has confirmed to Eyewitness News that he did not report for duty on Monday, in line with his employers' wishes, as ordered to do so by the GPSSBC.

Vukela has been on suspension for one year and eight months and it appears that despite his efforts to get back to work, he may have to wait a little while longer.

The GPSSBC found that his suspension was unlawful as De Lille and the minister in the Presidency had exceeded the allowed number of days that a senior government employee could remain on suspension.

He is suspended over contract irregularities that surfaced in the department in March 2020, with the president empowering De Lille to take up disciplinary action against the director-general.

In the exchange between the department’s lawyers and Vukela’s lawyers, which Eyewitness News has seen, the employer expressed a desire to be given time to appeal the arbitration award at the Labour Court.

They intend to approach the Labour Court to set down the matter for 5 May.