Suspect arrested for Endlovini mass shooting set for first court appearance

The case relates to the killing of five people in Endlovini in Khayelitsha last month.

CAPE TOWN - A suspect linked to one of the recent mass shootings in Khayelitsha is making his first appearance in the Magistrates Court on Wednesday.

The case relates to the killing of five people in Endlovini last month.

The police's Novela Potelwa said that the suspect was arrested at a Khayelitsha residence on Monday evening.

"As part of the investigation into the murder of the five people, the detectives are hot on the heels of further suspects, with more arrests expected soon," Potelwa said.

A woman and four men were killed in the New Monwabisi Park informal settlement on 14 March.

Six days later, six people were gunned down in Enkanini, also in Khayelitsha.

Thando Shuba (35), arrested in connection with that shooting, has appeared in court several times and is due back in the dock next week for a formal bail application.