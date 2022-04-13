Special Tribunal to rule on SIU bid to add 6 firms to Digital Vibes litigation

The Special Tribunal is on Wednesday expected to hand down judgment on a bid by the Special Investigating Unit to include six more companies in litigation it’s instituted.

JOHANNESBURG - The Special Tribunal is on Wednesday expected to hand down judgment on a bid by the Special Investigating Unit to include six more companies in litigation it has instituted.

The unit is trying to recover money forked out in the Digital Vibes scandal.

The debacle cost Zweli Mkhize his job as health minister.

The obscure Stanger-based Digital Vibes, believed to be controlled by Tahera Mather and Naadhira Mitha, both one-time aids to Mkhize, scored millions from government contracts around the NHI and the COVID-19 pandemic.

The SIU has since found that they were awarded via a flawed tender process.

During arguments on its application to join the six companies to the litigation it has launched to try and recover the irregular monies that were paid over, the SIU said that the companies in question had all received payouts from the Digital Vibes contracts, which were later paid over to entities linked to Mkhize’s family.

The companies and individuals, which include All-Out Trading, Tusokuhle Farming, Sithokozile Khalipe Mkhize, Cedar Falls Properties 34 and Sirela Trading, meanwhile, denied wrongdoing and accused the SIU of going on a fishing expedition.

Judge Lebogang Modiba is expected to hand down her ruling on the matter at 10 am on Wednesday.