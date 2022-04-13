SIU given green light to add more parties to Digital Vibes litigation matter

Judge Lebogang Modiba has ruled in the SIU’s favour in an application it had brought to include the entities and individuals in civil litigation which it has launched to try and recover the state funds.

JOHANNESBURG - The Special Tribunal has given the Special Investigating Unit (SIU) the green light to go after five additional individuals and entities as it tries to claw back millions of taxpayers’ rands spent on the contracts for the company, Digital Vibes.

Judge Lebogang Modiba has ruled in the SIU’s favour in an application it had brought to include the entities and individuals in civil litigation which it has launched to try and recover the state funds.

Initially, the SIU had wanted to include six additional individuals and entities.

Modiba has found that five individuals and entities linked to former health minister Zweli Mkhize’s family have a vested interest in the civil litigation the SIU has launched to try and recover state funds that were paid as part of the Digital Vibes saga.

Judge Modiba on Wednesday morning granted the SIU’s application to join them to the litigation, saying the question of whether or not the individuals and entities were in fact liable - which had been the focus of their opposition - was for the judge presiding over the main application to decide.

In court, the main arguments by the entities and individuals that opposed the joinder application included that some of the funds received via the contracts awarded to Digital Vibes had already been repaid.

It also argued that the transactions were in fact all above board and that they themselves were simply ‘innocent victims’.

Bur Modiba found their versions were inconsistent. She also found it was for the judge presiding over the SIU’s application to review and set aside the contract and to recover the monies paid over in the course thereof to decide on whether these versions should be accepted.

Ultimately, she said all the SIU had to show was that the entities and individuals it wanted to join had a ‘direct and substantial interest that may be prejudicially affected by the court’s judgment’ in the main application.

Judge Modiba found it had succeeded.