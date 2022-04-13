Senzo Meyiwa’s family ready for murder trial to get under way

Proceedings were once again postponed in the Pretoria High Court on Tuesday to allow one of the accused the opportunity to build his defence and his special plea.

JOHANNESBURG - It's been a long wait for justice but the family of Senzo Meyiwa said that they were ready for those accused of his murder to go on trial so that they could continue with their lives.

The five men accused of the Bafana Bafana captain's murder have been in court twice this week, where their trial was supposed to begin.

The Orlando Pirates goalkeeper was shot while visiting his girlfriend, Kelly Khumalo, at her mother’s home almost eight years ago.

Lobby group AfriForum has been supporting the Meyiwa family after they championed the investigation that led to arrests in the case.

The group's head of private prosecutions, Gerrie Nel, said that he understood that the lawyers for one of the accused, Sifisokuhle Ntuli, needed more time to prepare for the trial.

“The court said, although the accused have a right, so does the family and society. I think that is very important and I am impressed by the courts,” Nel said.

Meyiwa's cousin, Nomalanga, said that they were hoping that the case would make some progress this week.

“We are hoping there is progress when we return to court on 22 April as the judge said it would also give a last postponement,” Nomalanga said.

Ntuli's lawyers have until next Friday to finish consultations with witnesses and to prepare for trial.