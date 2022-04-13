SA's Lloyiso wows with version of 'Only Fools Rush In' at glam Beckham wedding
Brooklyn Beckham tied the knot with American actor and producer, Nicola Peltz, at her Palm Beach family home wearing Valentino haute couture on Saturday.
JOHANNESBURG - South African R&B musician Lloyiso flew the local flag high after receiving rave reviews for his performance at the wedding of David and Victoria Beckham’s son, Brooklyn, over the weekend.
Brooklyn tied the knot with American actor and producer, Nicola Peltz, at her Palm Beach family home wearing Valentino haute couture on Saturday.
According to British Vogue, the couple had their first dance to Only Fools Rush In, sung by Lloyiso.
.@brooklynbeckham and @nicolaannepeltz had a special performer at their wedding over the weekend 🇿🇦— Anele and The Club on 947 (@AneleAndTheClub) April 13, 2022
South African artist @lloyiso_rsa performed “Only Fools Rush In” for the couple's first dance as husband and wife on Saturday 🥺#AneleAndTheClubOn947 @Anele @FrankieFire @947 pic.twitter.com/2MKsnr3YIT
The newlywed Peltz Beckham's had their first dance to “Only Fools Rush In”, performed by rising South African artist Lloyiso. https://t.co/czREiNSPNC https://t.co/czREiNSPNC pic.twitter.com/kATyhcEIn6— British Vogue (@BritishVogue) April 11, 2022
The Eastern Cape-born singer took to Twitter to thank his followers for their messages of support.
Thank you guys for all the messages and love you’ve been showing me, I’ll be sharing pictures and hopefully videos in the next couple days of days ☺️☺️❤️— Lloyiso (@Lloyiso_rsa) April 11, 2022
Dreams come true!❤️😭 uThixo ukhona🙏🏿— Lloyiso (@Lloyiso_rsa) April 11, 2022