SA's Lloyiso wows with version of 'Only Fools Rush In' at glam Beckham wedding

Brooklyn Beckham tied the knot with American actor and producer, Nicola Peltz, at her Palm Beach family home wearing Valentino haute couture on Saturday.

JOHANNESBURG - South African R&B musician Lloyiso flew the local flag high after receiving rave reviews for his performance at the wedding of David and Victoria Beckham’s son, Brooklyn, over the weekend.

According to British Vogue, the couple had their first dance to Only Fools Rush In, sung by Lloyiso.