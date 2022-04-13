Police confident of more arrests in Khayelitsha mass shooting

This is after a suspect was apprehended in connection with the killing of five people in the Endlovini informal settlement last month.

CAPE TOWN - Police are confident of more arrests in connection with a mass shooting in Khayelitsha after a suspect was apprehended in connection with the killing of five people in the Endlovini informal settlement last month.

He's expected in the local magistrate's court on Wednesday.

"Four men and a woman were killed in the Monwabisi Park informal settlement in Endlovini, Khayelitsha 14 March 2022. As part of the investigation into the murder of the five people, the detectives are also hot on the heels of more suspects with more arrests expected soon," said the police's Novela Potelwa.