Parly committee calls for all govt spheres to help deal with KZN floods

Committee chairperson Mosebenzi Zwane said that it was critical that the provincial and national governments intervened.

CAPE TOWN - Parliament's transport committee wants immediate interventions by all spheres of government to deal with the devastation caused in KwaZulu-Natal.

He noted with sadness the damage to people's homes, roads and other facilities.

Zwane said that these kinds of disasters required long-term planning to mitigate the impact.

He called on municipalities to get to work speedily to assess the damage and to get services back up and running.

MPs will visit affected areas after the Easter weekend.