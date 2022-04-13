Mamabolo pleads with Diepsloot residents not to disrupt William Nicol Rd project

The project, which began in 2015, has encountered some delays including a court challenge on the tendering process and the failure of one service provider to deliver as expected.

JOHANNESBURG - Gauteng Roads and Transport MEC Jacob Mamabolo on Tuesday pleaded with the community of Diepsloot not to disrupt progress in the multi-million rand K46 William Nicol Road construction project.

The project, which began in 2015, has encountered some delays, including a court challenge on the tendering process and the failure of one service provider to deliver as expected.

But the wheels are now rolling again and Mamabolo said that the people of Diepsloot stood to benefit.

The MEC joined Premier David Makhura for public engagements on the Township Economy Development Bill, which was recently adopted by the Gauteng legislature.

Mamabolo said that more than 200 Diepsloot residents would be employed in the K46 construction project.

“Small medium micro enterprises are also being subcontracted by the main contractor, creating massive opportunities,” the MEC said.

But Sello Makhamate of the ward 95 contractors group said that they had been excluded: “We are not getting more information as contractors on how things are moving.”

With a petition already making the rounds, Mamabolo said that disruptions would have far-reaching negative implications.

“Job opportunities must not be looked at in terms of during constriction, the road is going to unleash the full investment potential and capacity of this area,” Mamabolo said.

If left to run without disruption, the project is scheduled to wrap in July next year.